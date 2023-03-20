Innovative Working Environments

Beth Ridley joins us today to share her knowledge on improving the workplace culture. Working with people who have different backgrounds enables the organization to respond to problems or issues that the company would face from diverse perspectives which in turn would lead to innovation and creativity! Beth believes that impactful outcomes are produced from staff members who do not think alike or have the same bias beliefs.

At Ridley Consulting Group, Beth specializes in building leaders and developing an inclusive environment by acknowledging the limits of personal experience, considering who should be consulted and seeking to understand when the team does not agree. To learn more about Ridley Consulting Group click here and discover how to drive more innovation at work!