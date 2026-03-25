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Infrared Saunas for Wellness, Recovery, and Relaxation

Good Health Saunas
Infrared Saunas for Wellness, Recovery, and Relaxation
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Infrared saunas are the latest innovation in wellness, allowing users to receive all the benefit of a sauna at lower, more comfortable temperatures. Being safer and more efficient than traditional saunas, infrared saunas are perfect for at home wellness.

Right now, Good Health Saunas is offering $500-$800 off select saunas with free delivery and setup!

Visit Good Health Saunas at the Realtor's Home & Garden Show, call 262-220-4992, or email erik@goodhealthsaunas.com to learn more and get event-only pricing.

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