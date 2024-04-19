Increase Your Financial Capacity

Small business owners and organizational leaders are often looking for trusted resources and information to strengthen and increase their financial capacity. Providing access to resources in our community for business owners of diverse backgrounds and socioeconomic status will strengthen the longevity of small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Southeast Wisconsin. That's why McMurtry Financial Services is holding a symposium. This year's symposium is all about accessing capital. Financial experts from banking institutions, community development financial institutions, and local foundations will provide insight into what is needed for organizations to obtain loans and grants to enhance their operations and fulfill their mission.

Cheryl McMurtry is the Founder and President of McMurtry Financial Services, LLC. She has curated a number of banks and financial experts for this symposium.

It is fun, energizing and you will learn about money! If nothing else come and network!

This year’s symposium will be held Wednesday April 24, 2024 at the Hilton Garden Inn Northwest Conference Center starting from 8 am-3:30pm.

If you register and register someone to come with you, you can receive 24% off the second registration. Just contact us at info@mcmurtryfinancialservices.com for the promo code. Visit the website atMcMurtryFinancialServices.com for the symposium. Or if you can't make the symposium but you like what Cheryl is sharing get in touch with her about future workshops and more.

