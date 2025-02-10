Incoming: New Book on Setting Your Boundaries

Author Kristy Jean stopped by to discuss her new book: Please Excuse My Boundaries.

This book evolved as Kristy engaged with women in her workshops around her book Decision Permission. She realized how powerful our stories truly are when her own stories around people-pleasing, making excuses, and fumbling to set boundaries were resonating with so many others who felt the exact same way.

In Please Excuse My Boundaries, Kristy Jean shares captivating true stories of the people-pleasing and excuses she made throughout her life until she decided to stop letting fear and the opinions of others take control. In this relatable, direct, and hilarious memoir, Kristy’s own reflections encourage readers to consider their own relationships with boundaries, putting an end to living for others so that you can finally start living for yourself.

Find Kristy on Instagram @KJKristyJean and on herwebsite.