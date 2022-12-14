Inclusive Play: Toys for All

Vladimir Bjelic is a Speech-Language Pathologist at Penfield Children's Center and joins us to share the launch of their adaptive toy project serving children with differing abilities. They just finished their last build day and now all 144 toys have been modified after working with Marquette University's Opus College of Engineering and Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Engineering Center. Adapting toys with large button switches increase the accessibility for a child to independently engage the toy and experience the reaction.

Donate to support the project by visiting www.penfieldchildren.org/donate or contact Vladimir to learn more about utilizing these toys for pediatric therapy.