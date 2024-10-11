In Sickness and in Health, and Messes, and Anything that Spills. Find Your New Go-To Paper Towel!

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Sellars is a leading manufacturer of paper products, including: paper towels, shop towels, wipers, tissue products and absorbents for industrial use. CEO Tom Sellars, is here to discuss Sellars and their newest product, Bravo Paper Towels.

Bravo paper towels are new to the market and are made from 90% curb-side recycled materials! The towels have superior absorbency and scrub strength, and are so durable they can be rinsed and reused again!

For a chance to win a $500 prize package, join the I Spy Challenge. Pick p Bravo paper towel from Woodman's, Sendik's or Piggly Wiggly or order it online at Target.com and then take a picture of it at your home! Visit the Sellars Facebook page and share your picture for a chance to win!

