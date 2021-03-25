In-Person Performance Coming Soon!

The Florentine Opera will perform on Friday, May 7th at the newly renovated Uihlein Hall, Marcus Performing Center. A digital performance will release later in May.

You are invited to be part of the audience as they are committed to following safety protocols including mandatory face coverings. They are performing Weill's Little Mahagonny with talented Baumgartner Studio Artists. This show is rated PG13 and runs one hour and 15 minutes. Janna Ernst the principal pianist and soprano Emily Michiko Jensen join us today to talk about the revival of the arts and this amazing show.

Call 414-291-5700 for tickets or visit www.florentineopera.org