In-Home Mental Health Services For Young Children

Penfield Children's Center is now offering in-home mental health services for children ages 0 to 6. They are currently accepting new patients in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. Penfield has a behavior clinic. They say that a variety of traumatic events can really impact young children. Courtney Clark is the Behavior Clinic Family counselor. She joins us today to talk more about their services and who may need them. They offer a free 15 minute phone consultation.

Go to the website for more information or to submit a referral. Or call 414-345-6351

