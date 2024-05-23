In-Home Mental Health Services for Children

Penfield Children Center's mission is to ensure that children have positive early experiences from pregnancy through age 5 - when the foundations for lifelong development are established. For over 55 years Penfield Children's Center has been a leader in child development, providing educational opportunities, behavioral health and therapy services, special care nursing services and an extensive network of community partners to support all aspects of early childhood needs.

Courtney Clark is an Early Childhood Mental Health Counselor at Penfield, and she joins the show today to talk about how they provide a positive start for all children by offering early education, health and wellness services, and family programming in a safe, stimulating environment.

