Improving The Well-Being of Women of All Ages

With Mother’s Day coming up soon, it’s an ideal time to honor the important role women play in our families and communities, as well as look for ways to help encourage women of all ages to prioritize their health. To help do that, we are joined by Dr. Nicole Brady, Chief Medical Officer of Wisconsin at UnitedHealthcare.

Dr. Brady says preventive care regardless of gender and age goes a long way. Women act as the CEO of their family but often neglect their own needs. An annual check-up with your primary care physician is a great place to start.

By the time girls reach their teenage years, it becomes especially important to focus on healthy eating, regular exercise and adequate sleep – all of which are vital to support growing bodies and minds. Recent research found 57% of high school girls reported experiencing “persistent feelings of sadness in the last year,” compared to 36% a decade ago. Parents should be aware of this and look for symptoms of depression or anxiety.

As women reach their 20s, 30s and 40s, the prevalence of behavioral health issues may start to decline while the frequency of certain chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, increases.

15% of couples experience infertility, yet fewer than one-third of employers offer related benefits.

To help change that, UnitedHealthcare has introduced a new buy-up option for employers with self-funded health plans that provides eligible members with access to information and support for family planning, including related to fertility treatments, adoption and surrogacy.

As women transition to late adulthood, the prevalence of some chronic conditions continues to increase, including autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis as well as certain types of cancers.

Staying on top of recommended screenings, including hearing and vision checks and dental exams, may be a crucial way to help catch issues as early as possible.

Menopause may also become a concern, especially for women who smoke or frequently drink alcohol.

