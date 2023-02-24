Improving The Self Esteem Of Your Children

Today Dr. Stephanie E. Wilson-Coleman talks to us about understanding self-esteem in our children.

Children's self-esteem is critical to being healthy, productive adults. Studies of low self-esteem have identified a strong relationship between suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among adolescents and high school students. Low self-esteem and self-worth were also discovered to be major contributors to depression and anxiety.

So, what can we do to help them develop positive self-esteem? Some easily workable solutions can be found in the 6Cs for improving children's self-esteem, which is helpful for parents and other adults who interact with children. Dr. Wilson- Coleman will walk us through how to communicate, create, comfort, coach, celebrate and encourage confidence.

Featured on WGN-TV Daytime Chicago, Dr. Stephanie E. Wilson-Coleman is a highly sought-after speaker, Holistic Life Coach turned Executive Transformation Leadership Consultant/Coach, author of five books, host of the popular podcast, A Sip of Inspiration, and Founder and CEO of The Champagne Connection.(www.champagneconnection.com).

Dr. Stephanie has provided people with the tools needed to live their dreams and finally start “that business” and lead movements in their cities that have dramatically changed their lives and the lives of others. The businesses Dr. Stephanie has coached have not only changed the lives of others, some have also increased their revenues by as much as 150%. Dr. Stephanie's story is filled with conflict, villains, roadblocks, moral dilemmas, and spiritual awakenings. The Empowerment Doctor is a teenage mother, a survivor of sexual molestation, gang rape, homelessness, and a basal skull fracture. Dr. Stephanie has the uncanny ability to help others transform obstacles into stepping stones to living their dreams. She has an insatiable appetite for helping others rethink the impossible. For more information,visit:www.champagneconnection.com