Improving the Mother-Daughter Relationship

Leslie and Lindsey Glass are authors that created a website and wrote recovery books during their 20-year journey of recovering from addiction. After starting their website and business, they were in recovery from addiction, but the relationship was not working. They had a falling out and didn’t see or speak to each other for four years. The heartbreak of separation was difficult for them both. Their work to understand and repair what happened has inspired them to write their story with tips for other mother daughters to help other families learn their family background and provide techniques to have a better relationship no matter how good or bad their relationship is now.

Leslie and Lindsey Glass' new book, "The Mother-Daughter Relationship Makeover" combines a compelling mother and daughter memoir with self-help and a formula for readers to explore their own mother-daughter history, understand and ease their conflicts, and re-discover their appreciation and love.

You can find Leslie and Lindsey's book on Amazon!