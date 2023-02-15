Improving Mental Health with Less Screen Time

Isa Watson, author of Life Beyond Likes: Logging Off Your Screen and Into Your Life, joins us today to talk about what inspired her to write about the echo chamber of perfectionism that social media has created. Isa became a tech entrepreneur to make an impact on a social issue important to her: digital wellness and friendships. She is one of the highest fundraising African American women in the United States for her startup, Squad, having secured backing from Silicon Valley's most notable investors. Since tuning more into life off her screen, Isa has picked up adventurous hobbies such as skydiving professionally, skiing and playing classical piano pieces. You can find Isa's book anywhere books are sold. For more information, visit online at Isa Watson.