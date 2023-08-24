An easy way to improve your well-being just by seeking nature. There's the perfect place to do that and it's in our own backyard, just a short drive from Milwaukee. This extraordinary place to get outside and be in nature is calledConservancy for Healing and Heritage. It's a sacred land with a 70-year history. Today we'll discover more about this 36-acre parcel of forestland with a glacial lake. Susan Rabe is the Executive Director. She will talk more about this special place and the new virtual tour.
Located behind 7410 W. Rawson Avenue Franklin, WI 53132
Improve Your Well-Being
Immerse Yourself In Nature at Conservancy For Healing and Heritage
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 11:18:19-04
