Impressing Guests Without the Stress at Your Next Barbecue

With Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 11:41:01-04

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some products to try at your summer BBQ!

Cupcake LightHearted is the perfect wine for those looking for a lower calorie and lower alcohol wine!

The even-meatier and juicer new Beyond Burger is now available at grocery stores nationwide, just in time for summer grilling!

Get the party started this summer with Ferrero Brands’ CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth limited-edition chocolate bars in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

