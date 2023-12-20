Important Holiday Safety for Your Pets!

The holidays are a busy time and that can also affect your furry friends. Stacy Oatman joins us with some things we can do to keep our pets safe this season!

Monitor your pet around decorations, and keep tempting items out of reach. They can be dangerous if ingested, but can also cause surface injuries and scrapes.

Watch out for ribbons and wrapping paper, too! These can appear like fun toys for pets, but cause blockages in their stomachs. After opening presents with your loved ones, make sure to throw away any excess paper right after!

Some holiday plants can make pets sick, like holly, mistletoe, poinsettias, and real holiday trees. Ingestion of any of these plants can cause symptoms from drooling and upset stomach, to low blood pressure and abnormal heart rate.

You also want to limit treating your pet to “people” foods. Many fatty foods, table scraps, and sweet desserts can cause upset tummies, vomiting, or diarrhea for your pet. If you can’t resist sharing, go for something plain like turkey with no skin, mashed potatoes, or steamed vegetables. Remember, never give a pet a bone from a meal, they are very dangerous!

If you notice your pet becoming anxious and overwhelmed during the holiday festivities, bring them to a quiet room to decompress. Lastly, watch for those freezing cold temperatures!

Visit www.wihumane.org for more information.