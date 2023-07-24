Watch Now
Immediately Be More Confident at Work

Selena Rezvani
Best selling author and leadership speaker, Selena Rezvani joins us today to give some quick tips on being confident. Selena's new book, Quick Confidence: Be Authentic, Create Connections and Make Bold Bets On Yourself is based on a viral newsletter that she launched during Covid. Through this book she is able offer a few tips that you can use today to feel confident instantly. To purchase her book, visit Amazon.com.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 11:24:20-04

