Immediately Be More Confident at Work

Best selling author and leadership speaker, Selena Rezvani joins us today to give some quick tips on being confident. Selena's new book, Quick Confidence: Be Authentic, Create Connections and Make Bold Bets On Yourself is based on a viral newsletter that she launched during Covid. Through this book she is able offer a few tips that you can use today to feel confident instantly. To purchase her book, visit Amazon.com.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 11:24:20-04
