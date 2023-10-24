Water is one thing that many people take for granted, and it is important to realize that having access to good water is a great privilege. Two million Americans live without access to clean water and sanitation services, and the national campaign is working to educated those lucky enough to not have to worry.

Christy Harowski, Value of Water Campaign Director, is bringing attention to the ninth annual Imagine a Day Without Water to raise awareness and educated Americans about the value of water. Thursday, October 19th is the anniversary of this important day, and since its beginning has made an impact on Black, Indigenous, and Communities of Color, as well as low-income communities.

To follow the conversation, visit imagineadaywithoutwater.org and follow #ValueWater on social media.