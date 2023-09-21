Loss can come into our lives in so many different forms; whether that be loss of a loved one, job, relationship, or health, there is no denying that healing from those events can be diffifult. Kris Carr's new book I'm Not a Mourning Person, perfectly guilds it's readers to growing from what they couldn't have anticipated.

By going to her site, Kriscarr.com, and ordering your copy now, you can receive a free ticket to Kris' live Masterclass on coping with hard times. Additionally, she has many blog posts about wellness, beauty and home, and even cancer care. Kris Carr is not someone to ignore, so visit her site today to start approaching life in a new way!