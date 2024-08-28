If You Can't Adopt, Consider Donating

The Wisconsin Humane Society serves over 40,000 animals each year, and in-kind donations are crucial to the operation. Today Stacy Oatman joins us with an adoptable as well as shares highest needs. That includes canned chicken, soft treat pouches for cats and baby wipes.

Donations can be dropped off at any of our campuses in Milwaukee, Saukville, Racine, or Kenosha – and those items will be put to use immediately.

Wish lists are on the websitewihumane.org.There are links to items on Amazon and other sites so can order and they will be sent directly to WHS. It makes it super easy to donate, and of course our animals will be incredibly thankful