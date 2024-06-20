Ideas to Improve Your Summer Routine

Multi-faceted television personality, content creator, and writer Bahar Takhtehchian joins the show today to talk about how to make the most of summer for you and your family. From developing a summer routine to tackling household tasks, she has you covered!

A trusted and sought-after on-air expert, Bahar has appeared in more than one thousand TV segments and can be seen regularly on NBC’s TODAY Show, Good Morning America, The Sherri Shepherd Show, The Dr. Oz Show, Fox & Friends, Entertainment Tonight, and local stations across the country. She is known for delivering innovative news and tips in an authoritative yet approachable manner, and is skilled at making complex information conversational and easy to comprehend

For more information on these products, visit lysol.com/products/laundry-sanitizers. For more information on Bahar, you can visit her website at bahartak.com.