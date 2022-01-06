Ideas For Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Dry January is a trend that more and more people are embracing each year kicking off the New Year by cutting out alcohol for an entire month. After indulging over the holidays, it’s no surprise that so many people hit the reset button in January.

Athletic Brewing, the leading non-alcoholic craft brewer and one of Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” in 2021, is encouraging consumers to keep the party going without compromising their health and fitness-focused New Year Resolutions. Consumers shouldn’t have to “suffer” through a sober January, but instead continue to celebrate in a healthy way by substituting alcoholic beverages with delicious craft brews that forgo the booze but not the taste. Co-Founder of Athletic Brewing Company, Bill Shufelt joins us to share why more and more consumers have turned to them as a great tasting alternative.

