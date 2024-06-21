Ideas for Family Get-Togethers

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 - the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 is perfect for outdoor and indoor play, parties, family get-togethers and all those times when you want to have fun. Go to JengaGiant.com for more information.

Thermacell’s best-selling and portable E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller keeps mosquitoes away by creating a 20-foot zone of protection. No need for chemical sprays or lotions. Thermacell repellents are people and pet-friendly and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness.

Thermacell is having a summer-long sale on the E55. Now through July 31, 2024, customers can purchase the E55 for only $29.99, up to 25% off, at all retailers including Amazon (Link Here).

Plexus Restore™ is designed to support your body’s natural repair and detoxification process at the cellular level by helping to comfortably cleanse heavy metals and toxins. - Formulated with digestive support in mind, Restore™ works three ways to support whole body health; cellular detox, appetite control and digestive health. This product can be found online at www.plexusworldwide.com.

