Ice Cream Social to remember our Veteran’s

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite.

SYNERGY HomeCare has Sponsored the Greenfield Community Center’s “Ice Cream Social” to honor our local Veterans since the Event’s inception in 2014. Among other things, SYNERGY HomeCare wants Veterans, and their Spouses learn about possible funding to help them stay in their own homes.

The event takes place at the Greenfield Community Center (7215 W. Cold Spring. Rd) on Thursday May 15th at 12:00-2:00 pm and is open to the Public. Call Greenfield Community Center to register your Name as a Veteran, but walk ins are welcome! (414) 329-5370. $1 per person| FREE for Veterans!

Visit their website or call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 or 262 235 0640 for more information about funding for Veterans or for anyone who wants to stay in their own homes.