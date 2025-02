Noticing your skin drying and cracking during the winter season? Is your skin screaming for moisture? Super-charge your moisturizer by trying out these skin care products by Merle Norman.

Some of these skin care products include a hydrating serum, a deep moisturizing mask and of course body lotion; these products will ensure that your skin stays hydrated throughout the cold season and have your skin full of life again!

For more products and information visit https://www.merlenorman.com/homepage