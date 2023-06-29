Hungry for Italian? Check out Il Cervo!

Lifestyle and Entertaining Expert David Caruso joins us live with General Manager of Il Cervo Evan Ackers. Il Cervo, Italian for “The Deer”, is located in downtown inside of The Trade Hotel and serves modern Italian food and drinks. Customers will experience a spectacular view of the city skyline and world-class hospitality. If looking to enjoy an exhilarating night in Deer District, Il Cervo may be right for you! To learn more or make a reservation visit the website at Il Cervo Restaurant.com.