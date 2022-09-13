Hunger Task Force Helping Families With Options For Free School Lunches

Hunger Task Force believes that every person has a right to adequate food obtained with dignity. They work to prevent hunger and malnutrition by providing food to people in need today and by promoting social policies to achieve a hunger free community tomorrow. On June 30, 2022, the federal waiver that made school breakfasts and lunches free to all students, regardless of their family's income, expired. Under Secretary Stacy Dean and Executive Director of Hunger Task Force, Sherrie Tussler talk about what parents should know about school meals for this year and some ways parents and the community can get involved in school meals.

For more information go to Hunger Task Force, Milwaukee's Free & Local food bank

