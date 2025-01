Pet Expo MKE is a non-profit that is dedicated to helping create a no kill community by humanely reducing the community cat population in the Milwaukee area through targeted trap-neuter-return (TNR). UCC also has cats and kittens available for adoption, partners to support cats from MADACC and is always looking for volunteers and new foster homes.

Visit WI Expo Center event this Saturday, February 1st, 2025 from 10AM – 5PM at WI State Fair Park or for more information visit Pet Expo MKE!