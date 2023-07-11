How you can get FREE Subway today!

Watch Now
Hungry for something new? Then we have great news. Subway is giving out one million six-inch subs FREE TODAY from 10:00 a.m. to noon at participating locations! The subs are the four latest additions to the Subway Series collection. The Deli Heroes are a game changer and are perfect for all you sandwich lovers out there. These delicious, classic deli-style sandwiches are piled high and showcase Subway’s new freshly sliced meats! The new additions include The Titan (#15), The Grand Slam Ham (#99), The Garlic Roast Beef (#17), and The Beast (#30). You don't want to miss out on a chance to try these delicious new sandwiches for free!
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:40:46-04

