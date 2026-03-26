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How Workplace Posture Silently Affects Productivity

Dr. Sherry McAllister
How Workplace Posture Silently Affects Productivity
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Dr. Sherry McAllister has been studying how posture connects to the rest of our daily life. She questions how our work posture affects us, teaches us about how to do a posture reset, and speaks on staying balanced with bags. Dr. McAllisters main goal is helping people find ways to move past well-being and into whole-being, a supercharged state of authentic health and purposeful living.
Follow her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drsherrymcallister/

For more information, visit Foundation for Chiropractic Progress – Educating the public to the benefits of chiropractic care

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