How Workplace Posture Silently Affects Productivity

Dr. Sherry McAllister has been studying how posture connects to the rest of our daily life. She questions how our work posture affects us, teaches us about how to do a posture reset, and speaks on staying balanced with bags. Dr. McAllisters main goal is helping people find ways to move past well-being and into whole-being, a supercharged state of authentic health and purposeful living.

Follow her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drsherrymcallister/

For more information, visit Foundation for Chiropractic Progress – Educating the public to the benefits of chiropractic care