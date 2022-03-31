How Women Can Honor Themselves

As we know, all good things must come to an end as today is the last day of National Women’s Month, a time we’ve spent honoring the contributions of women in history and society. If you’re a woman on the go like most of us, you may have been experiencing the last several weeks as an observer rather than as a participant.

Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette Webb, is back with us today to share 4 keys on how we as women can put honoring ourselves into action!

Suzette shares how she reflects, acknowledge, Celebrate and Remember. Suzette explains how all women can honor themselves all year round.

Follow Suzette on Instagram @bluestoblessings or her website: www.bluestoblessings.com