How Women Can Honor Themselves

Take Action After National Women's History Month
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 11:06:18-04

As we know, all good things must come to an end as today is the last day of National Women’s Month, a time we’ve spent honoring the contributions of women in history and society. If you’re a woman on the go like most of us, you may have been experiencing the last several weeks as an observer rather than as a participant.
Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette Webb, is back with us today to share 4 keys on how we as women can put honoring ourselves into action!

Suzette shares how she reflects, acknowledge, Celebrate and Remember. Suzette explains how all women can honor themselves all year round.
