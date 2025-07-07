How To Unlock Your Inner Author!

Author James C. Magruder, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his award-winning book, and how his secrets for successful writing.

He wrote The Desert Between Us to honor my father and pay tribute to the love he felt—and never stopped feeling—for my mother. She died of cancer in 1965. I was one of six children ranging in age from 4 to 14. I was eleven years old. He loved her for another 43 years after her death, until Alzheimer’s disease erased her from his memory. My goal was to capture the depth of my father’s love for my mother—and to inspire others to believe “you can love like that.” I thought about this concept for 10 years and wrote it over a two-year period due to all the interruptions in life.

If you lost your spouse or soul mate prematurely, could you love again? The same way? To the same depth? Or would you always hold something in reserve—for the one lost?

These are the questions novelist Chase Kincaid, 37, faces in this contemporary inspirational novel, The Desert Between Us. In this “love after loss, victory over grief” story, we find Chase Kincaid striving to recover from a devastating loss that will test the limits of the human heart. After the unexpected death of his wife, Aimee, Chase is struggling to make sense of life and he must also restore his floundering relationship with his eight-year-old son—also lost in the fog of grief.

