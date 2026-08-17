How to Turn Your Meeting Into a Conversation

We've all been in the meeting where the manager asks, “Any questions?” and gets silence. Or the same two or three people do most of the talking while everyone else listens. But when people don't speak up, organizations miss valuable ideas, concerns and information. Problems may not surface until they're harder to fix, decisions get made without important input, and teams can end up with delays, rework or missed opportunities.

Workplace culture expert Beth Ridley joins us with simple ways managers can get more people participating in meetings, including people who may need a little more time or a different way to contribute.

For more Beth, visit Beth Ridley | Organizational Culture Consultant