How to Treat Trauma

The word “trauma” may make someone feel uncomfortable, however, it is becoming a more common word. Trauma is the ultimate blind spot, and it can mean different things for different people. Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, Dr. Chantelle Thomas, joins us to share her recent article, "Trauma: The Ultimate Blindspot.” Dr. Chantelle will also discuss how Windrose Recovery can provide personalized treatments to help individuals break free from the connection between trauma and substance use.

For more information and helpful links, check out Dr. Thomas’s most recent article on tmj4.com.