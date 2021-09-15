Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

How to Treat Trauma

With Windrose Recovery
Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 11:02:04-04

The word “trauma” may make someone feel uncomfortable, however, it is becoming a more common word. Trauma is the ultimate blind spot, and it can mean different things for different people. Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, Dr. Chantelle Thomas, joins us to share her recent article, "Trauma: The Ultimate Blindspot.” Dr. Chantelle will also discuss how Windrose Recovery can provide personalized treatments to help individuals break free from the connection between trauma and substance use.

For more information and helpful links, check out Dr. Thomas’s most recent article on tmj4.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019