How to Tip When You Travel

Lynn Clark is back from Travel Leaders with some tips and suggesting for "tipping" while traveling.

Throughout the travel experience you will come into contact with many people who "assist" you. We often get asked "how much" should I be tipping? Here are some guidelines:

For porters at the airport or bellman at the hotel - $1 per bag

For valet parking - $2-5 per time you part or retrieve your car

For housekeeping - $2-5 per day. I prefer to tip daily vs. at the end because the same staff aren't necessarily working each day.

For the Maître D at a restaurant when you don't have a reservation but they get you a table - $20

For bartenders, wait staff, etc - 15-20%

Add visiting an ATM or your bank before your next trip to ensure you have enough cash on hand.

Contact Lynn to plan your next trip! Call to schedule an appointment 262-567-6658

