How To Throw A Party

Health reporter, Anna Medaris is back to talk about how and why to throw a device free party. Can you party without your cell phone? Plan games and activities and have a place to put your phone in jail for the duration of the party. It's not as awkward as you think!
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 11:16:46-05
