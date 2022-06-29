How To Talk To Your Teens About Savings & Finances

As parents prepare for a summer with their teens, are they ready to have "the talk" (about money, that is)? Fidelity Investments' latest study finds that while 7-in-10 teens look up to family members as financial role models, only a third say their family regularly talks about investing. Susan Coburn, SVP Communications, discusses the study findings and offer practical tips for families looking to kick-start money conversations with their teens.

For more information, please visit www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company