How To Talk To Your Kids About Race

with Dr. Shelley McIntosh
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 11:46:49-05

Children are naturally curious about their surrounding environment. They experience the environment through interactions with it, such as playing in the snow, walking in the rain, kicking fall leaves, and swimming in a lake. It is from this innate curiosity, that the conversation about race should start. The conversation must be an interactive dialogue. Author of Memoir of a Black Christian Nationalist and educator, Dr. Shelley McIntosh joins us to share 5 tips for talking to kids about race.

To learn more about Dr. McIntosh and her new book, visit her website shelleymcintosh.com.

