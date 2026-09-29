How to Talk About Death with Loved Ones in Their Final Chapter

It can be a tough conversation when speaking to a loved one about death and what comes next. Sarah Cavanaugh joins us to help make this conversation easier through her book, Peaceful Exit: A Guide to Reimagining Your Final Chapter. Even though these conversations can be uncomfortable, Cavanaugh wants to emphasize how important they are.

Cavanaugh's book pulls from her experience with her mother's death due to cancer in 2002. Because her last months were spent in aggressive treatment, it was hard for Cavanaugh to ask her mother what she wanted arranged after her death. Through years of research in end-of-life planning and experience teaching, Cavanaugh was able to write the book she wishes her family had during her mother's death.

For more information and how you can get the book visit www.peacefulexit.net/book.