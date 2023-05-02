How To Support Your College Kid Or Young Adult Mentally

Podcast host, author and speaker, Amy Schmidt, is also a parenting expert here to share tips on how to be there for your young adult or college kid mentally- especially during finals. She shares what to do when you know your child might need you to intervene and support them starting with keeping in contact, trusting your gut using University/Campus support services and more! Amy also has suggestions on informing your child on what to do if problems emerge.

Tune in to hear some declarations of love Amy recommends to share with your kids. For more information or to connect with Amy, visit Fearlessly Fifty.