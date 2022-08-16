How To Succeed Even When You Are Overlooked

When you first hear the word overlooked, you immediately think you’re being passed over, rejected, or at the very best, welcome to try again, or at the very worst, never welcome to come back. What if you were to succeed in the end, not just in spite of being overlooked, but because you were overlooked.

In the book Overlooked: Being and Finding that Diamond in The Rough, through dissecting popular movies and music, Thomas Fellows will make you question whether being overlooked is a negative, after all. Today we'll hear more about his story and experience.

