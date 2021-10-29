How To Stop Pelvic Pain

Pelvic pain, including pain with intercourse, is something women don't talk about, but is very prevalent. Don't think you just have to "live with it." Physical Therapist Stacey Roberts discusses Shockwave Therapy and how it has helped women with pelvic pain return to normal sexual activity without pain.
https://newyouhealthandwellness.com/
Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:03:34-04
