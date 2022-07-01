Do the dog days of summer have you feeling a bit, sluggish? According to the study from the American Psychological Association, it's true, we tend to be less productive in the summer. When heat increases, productivity decreases. A 1% increase in temperature increases the chances of being inactive and unmotivated by 5%.

So how do you enjoy the summer heat without going off track with your goals? Here to help you stay motivated through summer is the upbeat life and business strategist, Amber Swenor! She joins us to discuss how to stay motivated through summer. For more information, please visit www.soul-seed.com