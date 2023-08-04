How to stay hot even after the summer heat is through!

Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa chats with us about how to keep that summer body even after summer is over. Sculpt, by Sentient Lasers is now one of the center's favorite treatments for trimming fat and tightening skin.

The device uses gigawaves of radiofrequency heat to permanently destroy fat cells and tighten skin on the body. These are much shorter waves, (microwaves) than those delivered by other radiofrequency devices.

To achieve desired effects individuals should get 2-4 treatments spaced at 4-week intervals. After treatment cellulite is remarkably improved and skin is visibly tightened.

In August, you can get a Sculpt treatment for 10% OFF with purchase of a different area at full price. Prices for Sculpt will be going up in September, so take advantage of this offer!

