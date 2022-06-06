It is important to be open with your children if there is addiction in the home. You may be asking... How do you approach the conversation? What if the child gets upset? When is a good time to speak with you child? Not to worry! Marci Hopkins, an award-winning TV personality, joins us to discuss how to approach a conversation about addiction with your child.
How to Speak with your Children About Addiction
Tip for Having That Conversation
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 12:15:15-04
