Imagine being a 10 year old boy who has to shave three times a day, you have five sisters, and live in the basement of your Grandma's mansion. That's the scene of the new illustrated kids novel from Paul Noth titled "How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens". We're so excited to welcome the talented and funny Paul Noth to the Yellow Couch!

You can purchase "How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens" at Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee or Books & Company in Oconomowoc. For more information, visit Bloomsbury.com.