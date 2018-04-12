"How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens"

9:20 AM, Apr 12, 2018
3 hours ago

Imagine being a 10 year old boy who has to shave three times a day, you have five sisters, and live in the basement of your Grandma's mansion. That's the scene of the new illustrated kids novel from Paul Noth titled "How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens". We're so excited to welcome the talented and funny Paul Noth to the Yellow Couch! You can purchase "How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens" at Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee or Books & Company in Oconomowoc. For more information, visit Bloomsbury.com.

Imagine being a 10 year old boy who has to shave three times a day, you have five sisters, and live in the basement of your Grandma's mansion. That's the scene of the new illustrated kids novel from Paul Noth titled "How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens". We're so excited to welcome the talented and funny Paul Noth to the Yellow Couch!

You can purchase "How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens" at Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee or Books & Company in Oconomowoc. For more information, visit Bloomsbury.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top