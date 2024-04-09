How To Say Farewell to Our Pets

Joan Ranquet, accomplished animal communicator, TEDx Speaker, educator, animal guardian, and author of Emotional Freedom Technique for Animals and their Humans, Creating a Harmonious Relationship through Tapping joins us to talk about navigating end of life for your pet.

Joan delves into the delicate and profound process of pets transitioning from life to the afterlife. With her deep understanding of animal consciousness and her compassionate approach, Joan sheds light on this often misunderstood journey, offering solace and understanding to pet owners worldwide.