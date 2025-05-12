How to Replace Gossip with a Purposeful Connection

Gossip is part of human nature; wherever people gather, stories are shared. At work, those stories often take the shape of informal gossip. For example, behind-the-scenes chatter about colleagues or leaders. While gossip can sometimes feel harmless, its real impact on workplace culture is more complicated. If you're noticing a steady undercurrent of gossip on your team, it might be a red flag that people are craving connection, but bonding over the wrong things.

To solve this problem, you can channel that same need for connection in a more productive and meaningful direction by fostering connection around purpose, values, and shared goals. Here to talk more about building connections at the workplace is Beth Ridley, the CEO of Ridley Consulting Group.

For more information visit https://ridleyconsultants.com/