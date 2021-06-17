Watch
How to Re-Enter the Workforce This Summer

With Tips from BIZremedies Cheetah Center for Women Leaders
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:34:44-04

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed Americans’ lives, especially women in the workforce. While schools and daycares have opened to help take the load off working mothers, there’s a new dilemma: companies are asking working mothers to re-enter the workplace while children are just getting out of school for the summer. Owner of the BIZremedies Cheetah Center for Women Leaders, Susan K. Wehrley, is here to share how you can have a smooth transition back into work.

To learn more about goal-setting techniques, get a copy of Susan’s book, Women’s Leadership Handbook. You can also check out #GetYourCheetahOn to learn more about the fashion show happening June 24! If you’re looking to join the fun, RSVP to susan@BIZremedies.com.

