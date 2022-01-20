Watch
How To Put A Stop To Pelvic Pain

with New You Health and Wellness
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 11:39:09-05

Experiencing pelvic pain during intercourse is something women don't often talk about but it's rather prevalent in women. Good news is there are more treatments available than medications or simply living with it. Physical therapist, Stacey Roberts joins us to discuss her Shockwave device and how it has helped women return to normal sexual activity without pain.

New You Health and Wellness Introductory offer of $79 for an abbreviated treatment and consultation to make sure this is the right intervention for you. Call 414-299-8121 or email NewYouHW@gmail.com in order to schedule a consultation.

Go to NewYouHealthAndWellness.com to download an ebook.

